PPP was ‘offered’ 6 ministries during PTI rule: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari Thursday claimed that PTI chief Imran Khan offered him 6 ministries during his government.

In an interview with a private news channel, Asif Zardari asserted that the government of former prime minister Imran Khan wanted “minus Zardari People Party” and send me out of the country.

Zardari contended that initiating a no-confidence motion against Imran was the correct decision otherwise he would have stayed in power until 2028 through an RO election.

The former president further alleged that the PTI chief had isolated Pakistan globally and was an enemy of the country’s economy.