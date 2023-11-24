JI chief condemns killing of children in Gaza Strip

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami(JI) Pakistan Chief Sirajul Haq, Thursday, while expressing serious grief and anger over the thousands of Palestinian children killed by

Israeli occupation forces in Gaza has said that the Muslim rulers merely played the role of silent spectators.

Speaking at a solidarity march for the children of Gaza outside Faisal Mosque, he emphasized that history would forever remember the passive stance adopted by the governments of the Islamic world in response to Israeli atrocities.

The Gaza solidarity March was attended by thousands of school children from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad along with their parents and teachers. The march participants raised anti-occupation and free Palestine slogans.

The JI chief expressed deep concern over media reports indicating that the government had proposed recognising Israel and endorsing a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

He argued that Pakistani rulers lacked the mandate to issue verdicts on behalf of the people of Palestine and could not disregard Pakistan’s national policy regarding the Zionist state, which he deemed a creation of imperialistic forces.

Highlighting the historical context, Haq remarked that the name Israel was unknown before 1948, saying the Israeli forces had engaged in the genocide of Palestinians and are occupying their land since its establishment.

He reiterated the stance of the father of the nation, Quaid-i-Azam, who had unequivocally declared Israel an illegal state that Pakistan would never recognise.

The JI leader asserted that the temporary truce represented a victory for the Palestinians, who courageously defended their land despite Israeli forces blocking their water and food supply. He criticised the United Nations for failing in its duty to assist the innocent victims, noting the thousands of Palestinians killed and the transformation of Gaza into a graveyard.

Paying tribute to the millions worldwide participating in rallies against the Israeli killing machine, Haq also commended the entire Ummah for expressing solidarity with the brave people and children of Gaza.

He extended gratitude to the children who came out in support, emphasizing that such unwavering passion could not be defeated.

