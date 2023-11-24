Elections will be held on 61 NA, 130 PA seats in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan on Thursday said that general elections would be held for 61 National Assembly seats and 130 Provincial Assembly slots in the province.

Around 19,200 polling stations will be set up across the province, and the services of 227,424 government employees will be utilized for the elections throughout the province.

Addressing a meeting which was chaired by the Chief Secretary Sindh, Dr. Muhammad Fakhre Alam at the Sindh Secretariat, the provincial Election Commissioner mentioned that comprehensive training would be imparted to the polling staff for the general elections.

The Election Commission will ensure the training of all polling staff, including district returning officers and returning officers.

Additionally, police authorities informed that a security plan has been devised, and 145,334 police personnel will perform security duties during the general elections in Sindh.

The meeting reviewed security and other arrangements concerning the upcoming general elections in Sindh. Addressing the gathering, Chief Secretary Sindh, Dr. Muhammad Fakhr-e Alam, affirmed the government’s commitment to creating a secure environment in line with the directives of the Election Commission for transparent, fair, and secure elections in Sindh. He emphasized ensuring the availability of all facilities at polling stations and installing CCTV cameras as directed by the Election Commission at sensitive polling stations.

Furthermore, he stated that the Sindh government would provide full cooperation to the Election Commission for the successful conduct of the general elections. Dr. Muhammad Fakhre Alam directed the Secretary School Education to ensure the construction of ramps for the convenience of disabled individuals at every polling station.

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Ali Asghar Siyal, Secretary Home Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput, Secretary General Administration Muhammad Ali Khoso, and Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rahman Memon, senior representatives of 5-Corps, Pakistan Rangers and Police along with other relevant officers, all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners also participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023