Nawaz visits Murree, steps up criticism of PTI

INP Published November 24, 2023 Updated November 24, 2023 11:01am

MURREE: Supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Nawaz Sharif has said that political gains hold no importance to him and he returned to country for sake of public interests and prosperity.

Talking to PML-N workers in Murree, the PML-N supremo said that he had a bond with the people of Murree, which grew stronger over the years.

Nawaz Sharif said that he was ousted from power thrice through illegal means.

“This is not the way to run a country. We did not learn from the past, that’s why we’re ruined. I have no lust for power. The government that was installed ruined the country,” he noted.

The PML-N chief said he could not deceive people. “I cannot cheat to get vote; and do nothing after returning to power. No one will be crueller than I if I do so. The government that followed us ruined culture.”

The three-time former prime minister claimed that he bade adieu to the IMF. “The United Stated offered us $5 billion but we tested nuclear device. I was booted out from power for not taking salary from my son that destroyed a thriving economy and promoted envy, malice, and hypocrisy.”

Nawaz Sharif said that he ended electricity loadshedding in the country. “We completed development projects by working day and night. We added 11,000 MW power to national grid. The country has huge coal reserves but that resource was not used to generate electricity. We tapped coal energy and produced electricity. We can produce hundreds of megawatt using coal.”

“The country was ruined. The reason I was expelled was to bring him [PTI] to power. We have ruined the country with our hands. We have not learned the lesson. I pray that may Allah change the destiny of the nation,” the PML-N supremo concluded.

Parvez Nov 24, 2023 11:13am
After thirty years and three times in power..... what has he ACTUALLY done for to this country ? This time around he will kill two birds with one stone. One is Pakistan and the second is that the blame will be on the heads of those who brought him back......and he has smartly engineered it so. It's astonishing that those involved are blind to this.
