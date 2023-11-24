BAFL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.55%)
Imam-e-Kaaba urges world to help stop massacre of besieged Palestinians

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 24 Nov, 2023 05:29am

ISLAMABAD: Demanding swift action from global powers to halt Israeli crimes against humanity in Palestine, Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid on Thursday said that the ongoing massacre of innocent children and people in Gaza is one of the darkest periods in human history.

Speaking at the fourth international conference on the protection of human life in Shariah and Law, jointly organised by International Islamic University and International Islamic Fiqh Academy Jeddah, he said that the ongoing massacre of innocent people in Gaza marks one of the darkest periods in human history.

Sheikh Saleh, who is also an adviser to Saudi Arabia’s Royal Court, is in Islamabad on a four-day visit to enhance brotherly relations between Islamabad and Riyadh.

“Global powers must uphold the sanctity of human lives and halt crimes against humanity in Gaza without any further delay as what is going on in Gaza is cruel,” he maintained.

Sheikh said that taking a human life was prohibited by all religions, yet Muslims continued to face mass atrocities under the pretext of so-called human rights in Gaza.

“Islam places special emphasis on the sanctity of human life, and both religion and human life hold distinct importance in the Islamic law, without discrimination based on belief,” he added.

“Allah has sworn to protect human life, and those who unjustly take a life face the promise of hell,” he declared.

He also lauded the local hospitality and extended greetings on behalf of the custodians of the two holy mosques and scholars of Saudi Arabia.

He said the ongoing collaboration between the Islamic Fiqh Academy and the International Islamic University was crucial, and educational and research institutions in Muslim countries should prioritise mutual cooperation.

He will also lead Friday prayers at Faisal Mosque on Friday (today).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

