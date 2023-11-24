BAFL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.55%)
HBL becomes signatory to UN Women Empowerment Principles

Press Release Published 24 Nov, 2023 05:29am

KARACHI: HBL has become a signatory to the United Nations Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs), a set of seven principles developed by UN Women and the UN Global Compact.

The WEPs framework offers guidance to businesses on how to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace, and community.

This initiative is in line with HBL’s diversity agenda and its vision of creating a more diverse and equitable workforce.

HBL has always considered diversity as a key pillar to its growth and takes pride in integrating females within its workforce.

WEPs are a primary vehicle for corporate delivery on gender equality dimensions of the 2030 agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Established by UN Women and UN Global Compact, the WEPs are informed by international labor and human rights standards and grounded in the recognition that businesses have a stake in, and responsibility for, gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Speaking on the initiative, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO - HBL, said, “We believe that gender equality is essential for sustainable economic development and social progress. HBL is proud to sign up for the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs).

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are the bedrock of HBL’s growth and business outcomes. DEI allows us to have a wider range of perspectives, experiences, and skill sets, which leads to better decision-making and an improved working environment at the Bank.

DEI has never been a tick in the box for HBL; we are in fact the Most Inclusive Organization of 2022, having won awards in all 15 categories for Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB). We look forward to working with WEP to make a meaningful contribution to the advancement of gender equality around the world.”

