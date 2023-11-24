BAFL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.55%)
Nov 24, 2023
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Published 24 Nov, 2023

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 115,145 tonnes of cargo comprising 44,448 tonnes of import cargo and 70,697 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 44,448 comprised of 24,107 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,358 tonnes of Canola, 5,539 tonnes of DAP, 7,444 tonnes of Iron Ore & 6,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 70,697 comprised of 39,858 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 30,439 tonnes of Clinkers & 400 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 3793 containers comprising of 1654 containers import and 2139 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 534 of 20’s and 457 of 40’s loaded while 160 of 20’s and 23 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1057 of 20’s and 386 of 40’s loaded containers while 12 of 20’s and 149 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 05 ships namely, Anna Elisabeth, Bow Trajectory, Kmtc Manila, Evridiki and Synergy Keelung berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Safeen Prize, Champ Star, Mohar, Bochem Bayard, Loyal, Beatrice & Kmtc Manila sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, an oil tanker Al-Soor-II left the port on Thursday morning and another ship VTC Phoenix is expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo throughput of 149,937tonnes, comprising 124,646tonnes imports cargo and 25,291tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,531 Containers (956 TEUs Imports and 575 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Express Athens, New Fairy, Sggar Shakti and Ceilo Di Houston &another ship Canopus scheduled to load/offload Containers Rice, Coal, Gas oil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2,PIBT, FOTCO and EVTL on Thursday, 23rdNovember, while a chemicals carrier is due arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and gas carrier Milha Ras Laffan is due to arrive on 24th November-2023.

