Former PPP MPA joins PML-N

KARACHI: Former provincial minister for transport and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Akhtar Jadoon on Thursday announced his decision to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The PML-N delegation led by Sindh President Bashir Memon met with Akhtar Jadoon and welcomed him into the PML-N.

The former Karachi MPA Akhtar Jadoon will address a press conference along with PML-N leadership today where he will officially announce joining PML-N.

On Tuesday, former federal minister for privatisation and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senator Waqar Ahmed Khan announced his decision to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Last week, former PTI lawmaker in the Sindh Assembly Karim Bux Gabol announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Gabol unveiled his decision in a meeting with PML-N Sindh President Bashir Memon. Karim Gabol was elected MPA from PS-100 in 2018 elections.