Nov 23, 2023
Pakistan

Schools in Punjab's smog-hit divisions to remain closed for two days

  • Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi says a high-powered environmental commission will be established to reduce air pollution
BR Web Desk Published 23 Nov, 2023 05:52pm

The Punjab government has announced closing all schools on Friday and Saturday due to the heightened impact of smog in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, and Sargodha Divisions.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi made this statement to the media on Thursday in Lahore.

Lahore will have 12 air filter units installed and a high-powered environmental commission will be established to reduce air pollution.

Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan and Punjab University experts have been contacted for artificial rain. A team of Chinese experts to eliminate smog in Beijing has been invited to visit Lahore for consultation.

With the support of the Chinese Consul General, research and technology will be used to control smog in consultation with Chinese experts. Another special technical team of the Punjab government will leave for Almaty on Wednesday to reduce smog.

In 30 days free registration of Qingqi rickshaws will be done and a crackdown will be launched against unregistered Qingqi rickshaws. A ban will be imposed on buying fuel bikes at the official level, now only electric bikes will be bought. An environmental lab will be established for the first time in Punjab. Checking of sub-standard fuel has been expedited in all districts including Lahore.

The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said the police and the Transport Department had been ordered to launch a crackdown on petrol pumps selling substandard petrol. In Pakistan, 10% of crop residue is burnt while India burns 90% of crop residue.

The police in the anti-smog campaign has imposed a fine of Rs 210 million and the transport department has imposed a fine of Rs 40 million.

Police, Transport Department, Environment, district administration, and other relevant institutions will continue their anti-smog crackdown.

Lahore smog challenge

