BAFL 39.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 21.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.51%)
BOP 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
DFML 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.06%)
DGKC 64.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
FABL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.94%)
FCCL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.61%)
FFL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
HBL 97.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
HUBC 118.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.37%)
MLCF 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
OGDC 110.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.2%)
PAEL 17.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 105.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PRL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 63.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
SSGC 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
TELE 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.79%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
TRG 87.49 Increased By ▲ 5.34 (6.5%)
UNITY 26.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.64%)
WTL 1.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,016 Increased By 71.6 (1.2%)
BR30 21,032 Increased By 106.9 (0.51%)
KSE100 58,840 Increased By 640.8 (1.1%)
KSE30 19,567 Increased By 192.4 (0.99%)
London nickel nosedives to 2-1/2 year low on oversupply pressures

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2023 10:41am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Nickel prices fell on Thursday, with the London contract hitting its lowest level in more than two-and-a-half years, as a lingering oversupply pressured any price rally.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange fell as much as 0.6% to $16,335 per metric ton, the lowest since April 2021, before rebounding slightly to $16,405 by 0349 GMT, still a 0.2% decline.

The most-traded December nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed 3.2% to 127,790 yuan ($17,721.29) a ton.

Earlier in the session, the contract dropped 4.2% to 126,440 yuan, the lowest since September 2022.

LME nickel has lost 45% and SHFE nickel has shed 37% year-to-date, the worst performers across the base metals complex on both exchanges.

The global nickel market had a surplus of 155,000 tons in the first nine months of this year, up from a surplus of 60,500 tons a year ago, data from the International Nickel Study Group showed.

A supply surge from Indonesia has outpaced demand, causing the surplus.

LME copper rose 0.3% to $8,382 a ton, aluminium advanced 0.4% to $2,226.50, zinc climbed 0.5% to $2,508, and lead increased 0.3% to $2,227.50.

LME nickel jumps 6pc, with focus on large short position

A weaker dollar index helped make greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

LME tin eased 0.1% to $24,645. SHFE copper fell 0.3% to 67,960 yuan, aluminium declined 0.4% to 18,785 yuan, zinc shed 0.8% to 20,910 yuan, lead lost 1.5% to 16,550 yuan, and tin dropped 1.4% to 204,690 yuan.

