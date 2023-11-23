Punjab chapter: Zardari directs office bearers to be ready for general elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has directed the office bearers and workers of the party’s Punjab chapter to start preparing for the coming general elections.

The office bearers of PPP Punjab gave a briefing to Zardari at Zardari House, Islamabad, regarding the candidates of the constituencies of Punjab.

Among those who called on Zardari included Acting Punjab President Rana Farooq Saeed, General Secretary Syed Hasan Murtaza, Shehzad Cheema, Samina Khalid Gharki, Imtiaz Safdar Waraich, Saleem Haider, Asif Bhagat, Tasneem Qureshi, Inayat Ali Shah, Ghulam Farid Kathia, Aslam Gill, Jameel Manj, Sonia Khan, Ejaz Ahmed Samman, and others.

