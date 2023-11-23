Medical expenses: IGP Punjab issues Rs2.1m to officials

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, is ensuring priority measures for the health welfare of the police force and their families, in continuation of which, on the scrutiny of the Welfare Management Committee, the IGP Punjab has issued another Rs2.1 million approximately to the officials of various districts for medical expenses.

According to the details, DSP Inayat Bhatti was given Rs5 lakh for the treatment of his son’s cancer. Dera Ghazi Khan Constable Nazir Ahmed’s wife was given Rs5 lakh for kidney and liver treatment. Constable Muhammad Tahir Farooq of Lahore Police was given Rs2 lakh for the treatment of his leg.

Constable driver Mehmood Razaq was given Rs3 lakh for leg operation. Constable Muhammad Asif of Sahiwal Police was given two and a half lakh rupees for his daughter’s heart surgery. Constable Nadeem Ashiq of Sialkot Police was given Rs2 lakh for his son’s heart surgery. CTD retired constable Jahangir Khan was given Rs125,000 for an electric wheelchair.

Dr Usman Anwar directed to continue taking vigorous measures for the health welfare of the police force, especially the constables. IGP Punjab said that any ailing police officer or his family will not be left alone in the fight against the disease.

He directed the officers to complete the documents related to the health welfare of police officials from their districts and send them to the Central Police Office so that all possible relief can be given to the police force by ensuring immediate actions on them.

