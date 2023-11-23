BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
BIPL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.93%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 64.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FABL 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.49%)
FCCL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.53%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
GGL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.38%)
HUBC 118.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.09%)
PAEL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.69%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
PIOC 105.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PPL 92.31 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.86%)
PRL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.89%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 63.15 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.52%)
SSGC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.27%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 83.21 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.6%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.03%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
BR100 5,944 Increased By 95.2 (1.63%)
BR30 20,925 Increased By 246.2 (1.19%)
KSE100 58,199 Increased By 827.2 (1.44%)
KSE30 19,375 Increased By 328.3 (1.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-23

Medical expenses: IGP Punjab issues Rs2.1m to officials

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, is ensuring priority measures for the health welfare of the police force and their families, in continuation of which, on the scrutiny of the Welfare Management Committee, the IGP Punjab has issued another Rs2.1 million approximately to the officials of various districts for medical expenses.

According to the details, DSP Inayat Bhatti was given Rs5 lakh for the treatment of his son’s cancer. Dera Ghazi Khan Constable Nazir Ahmed’s wife was given Rs5 lakh for kidney and liver treatment. Constable Muhammad Tahir Farooq of Lahore Police was given Rs2 lakh for the treatment of his leg.

Constable driver Mehmood Razaq was given Rs3 lakh for leg operation. Constable Muhammad Asif of Sahiwal Police was given two and a half lakh rupees for his daughter’s heart surgery. Constable Nadeem Ashiq of Sialkot Police was given Rs2 lakh for his son’s heart surgery. CTD retired constable Jahangir Khan was given Rs125,000 for an electric wheelchair.

Dr Usman Anwar directed to continue taking vigorous measures for the health welfare of the police force, especially the constables. IGP Punjab said that any ailing police officer or his family will not be left alone in the fight against the disease.

He directed the officers to complete the documents related to the health welfare of police officials from their districts and send them to the Central Police Office so that all possible relief can be given to the police force by ensuring immediate actions on them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar Health welfare Medical expenses

Comments

1000 characters

Medical expenses: IGP Punjab issues Rs2.1m to officials

Jul-Oct 2023-24: Rs300.9bn authorised for projects under PSDP

GSP review: EU identifies major challenges facing Pakistan

16-member ‘Export Advisory Council’ formed

OPEC+ postpones policy meeting to 30th, oil drops

NTDC unveils Rs510bn revised TIP

Israeli govt, Hamas reach 4-day truce

COP-28 in UAE: Institutions, depts must present stand on climate finance: PM

Economist terms energy sector ‘black hole’

Cash credit limit: ECC’s approval sought for Punjab, Sindh

Hydel projects: PM orders payment of arrears to KP

Read more stories