Bilawal says his party wants ‘Awami Raj’ in country

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the PTI government was the rule of ‘tick-talkers’ and the PML-N rule was the government of ‘gentry’ while he wants to establish an Awami Raj in the country.

Addressing a convention of his party workers in Chitral on Wednesday, he said that only the people have the right to decide the fate and future of the country.

He reiterated his demand from septuagenarian politicians to quit politics and stay in their houses or in religious seminaries and pray for the youth and future of the country.

Bilawal said that he has no objection to senior politicians due to their old age; rather it is due to their following of old and traditional politics, which had ruined the country. He said that both Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif have also once said no to obsolete politics.

He said that now is turn for youth to show their guts, saying that Nawaz Sharif was also youth when he became Chief Minister Punjab for first time while Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also in his youth when participated in the Movement for Restoration of Democracy (MRD) and presented court arrest. Similarly, he said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was also the youngest Prime Minister when she assumed her office.

He said that today 70 percent population of the country is consisted of youth and they are fully aware that old politicians only think for the day and never think of tomorrow. He said that the decisions of the old politicians were inflicting economic loss on the country, which will directly affect the youth. Therefore, he said that youth will have to take their fate into their own hands.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that youth have found golden chance to vote in favour of PPP, which has track record of serving backward areas like Chitral and had proved a true representative government of labourers, peasants, students, middle and lower middle classes of the society.

He pledged that after forming governments at federal and provincial level, he will leave no stone unturned to accomplish the incomplete mission of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

He reiterated his pledge of granting permanent tax-free status of the erstwhile Federal Administered and Provincial Administered Tribal Areas (Fata/Pata) and restoration of the subsidised flour for the residents of Chitral.

