Middle East: finally, a truce

Published November 23, 2023 Updated November 23, 2023 03:28am

It is indeed a matter of great satisfaction for the entire world, particularly the Palestinians, that Israel’s government and Hamas have agreed to a four-day truce to allow the release of some hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and the entry of humanitarian aid, including food and fuel, into the besieged enclave, Gaza.

Qatar and all other countries that are involved in helping Israel’s government and Hamas organisation reach a truce, how, ever temporary or fragile, deserve a lot of praise and commendation.

According to Qatar, the principal player in brokering a deal between Hamas and Israel, for example, “The State of Qatar affirms its commitment to ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, stop the bloodshed, and protect civilians.

In this regard, the State of Qatar appreciates the efforts of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America in reaching this agreement.”

There is no denying that whatever has been happening in Gaza is a grave crisis of humanity. No one else but Pope Francis has explained this crisis in the most profound manner.

According to him, this is not war, this is sheer terrorism. “This is what war do. But here we have gone beyond wars. This is not war. This is terrorism,” the Pope said after the deaths of more than 14,100 people in Gaza and 1,200 in Israel since October 7.

No doubt, Pope Francis’s remark is spot on; he’s completely right or accurate. It is hoped that the truce between Hamas and Israel’s government will ultimately further deescalate the situation.

Both the parties that are responsible for committing appalling crimes against humanity are expected to adhere to the terms of the deal.

The US and its allies such as Qatar and Egypt have successfully not allowed the ongoing Middle East conflict to turn into a full-blown regional conflagration through their hectic efforts. China, too, hasn’t played any less important role in this regard. All of them deserve praise.

R.K. Pillai

Dubai, UAE

