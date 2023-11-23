BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
LHC tells Khadija Shah to approach home department

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday adjourned the contempt petition of Khadija Shah against her arrest in the third case after bail in two cases and asked her to approach the home department for redressal of her grievance.

The court asked the respondent officials to dispose of her application in accordance with the law.

Earlier, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab submitted his reply to the contempt petition. The law officer defending the arrest of the petitioner in a new case said if new evidence emerged, it will be incorporated into the case.

He said police obtained permission from the trial court to investigate Ms Shah following statements of the suspects lately arrested in the case.

The counsel of Khadija contended that the petitioner is detained for last six months. But police involved her in other cases to keep her behind the bars.

He said they are ready to assure the court of her future activities.

The court after examining the report submitted by the IGP asked Khadija Shah to approach the home department and adjourned the proceedings till Monday 27.

