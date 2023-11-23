Verdict on Fawad’s ‘production order’ plea reserved

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Wednesday, reserved its verdict on former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry’s plea seeking to issue his production order and to conduct a medical test in a case regarding financial fraud registered against him.

Jail authorities did not produce Chaudhry before the district and sessions judge Yasir Mehmood after the completion of his judicial remand. Chaudhry’s counsel and his brother Faisal Chaudhry said the court had marked the e-attendance of the former minister.

Qamar Anayat Raja, another lawyer of Chaudhry told the court that his client had so far not been produced before the court. “We are waiting for the directions of the court,” he said, adding “we wanted to conduct a post-Covid test of Chaudhry.”

