US president Biden welcomes Israel, Hamas deal for release of Gaza hostages

Reuters Published November 22, 2023 Updated November 22, 2023 11:24am

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed the deal to secure the release of hostages taken by Palestinian group Hamas during the attack on Israel.

Israel’s government and Hamas agreed to a four-day pause in fighting to allow the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce, hostage release and aid into Gaza

Biden added that the deal should also bring home additional American hostages.

“Today’s deal should bring home additional American hostages, and I will not stop until they are all released,” he said in a statement.

