BAFL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.54%)
BIPL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.45%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FABL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
FCCL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
FFL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.42%)
GGL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.47%)
HUBC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.34%)
MLCF 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
OGDC 109.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PAEL 17.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PIOC 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.47%)
PPL 90.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.07%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
SNGP 61.45 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.7%)
SSGC 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.24%)
TELE 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
TRG 81.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 27.02 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.21%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
BR100 5,938 Increased By 89 (1.52%)
BR30 20,960 Increased By 281.1 (1.36%)
KSE100 58,113 Increased By 741.7 (1.29%)
KSE30 19,329 Increased By 282.8 (1.48%)
Nov 22, 2023
Markets

Copper eases from two-month peak as dollar finds support

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2023 10:45am

BEIJING: London copper prices slid from its two-month highs on Wednesday due to a firmer US dollar and renewed economic risks, although losses were capped by firm supply-demand outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.3% to $8,426.50 per metric ton by 0452 GMT, after hitting its highest level since Sept. 15 on Tuesday.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed 0.3% to 68,070 yuan ($9,439.61)per ton.

The dollar index strengthened from 2-1/2-month lows, after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s meeting gave little clues on interest rate cuts.

A stronger dollar makes it cheaper for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

The S&P 500 will end next year only about 3% higher than its current level, with a possible US economic slowdown or recession among the biggest risks for the market in 2024, according to strategists polled by Reuters.

Elsewhere, Bank of England officials reiterated higher-for-longer stance on interest rates.

Analysts at Minmetal Futures said copper prices would likely remain on an upward trajectory amid low inventories and supply disruptions, including First Quantum Minerals’ Panama mine issues amid protests.

Limited supply and healthy demand in top metal consumer China underpinned imports, reflected by a recent rally in the Yangshan copper premium, which hit a one-year high this week.

China demand hopes drive copper to two-month peak

LME aluminium slid 0.4% to $2,248.50 a ton, tin dropped 1.1% to $24,705, zinc lost 0.9% to $2,522, lead decreased 0.5% to $2,260, and nickel fell 1.3% to $16,765.

SHFE aluminium lost 0.7% to 18,830 yuan a ton, zinc fell 1.5% to 21,045 yuan, lead slipped 1.1% to 16,730 yuan, nickel fell 2.5% to 130,840 yuan, and tin declined 1.1% to 206,260 yuan.

Copper

