BAFL 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
BIPL 20.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.96%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 64.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FCCL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
FFL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.48%)
GGL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
HBL 97.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.49%)
HUBC 118.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.51%)
MLCF 38.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 108.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.49%)
PAEL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PIOC 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.47%)
PPL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
PRL 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.41%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
SSGC 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
TRG 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
WTL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,874 Increased By 24.8 (0.42%)
BR30 20,773 Increased By 93.7 (0.45%)
KSE100 57,569 Increased By 197.2 (0.34%)
KSE30 19,099 Increased By 52 (0.27%)
HK stocks slip, China shares seesaw as stimulus optimism wanes

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong shares slipped on Tuesday, while China stocks struggled for direction as investor optimism waned on expectations that there won’t be strong stimulus early next year.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 0.4%.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index edged up 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index was largely flat, trimming early gains.

China’s central bank has told some banks to bring forward some of the loans they plan to extend in early 2024 to late this year and to not overdo lending in the first quarter, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The move appears to be aimed at having fewer periods of sharp growth and then declines in lending. Traders expect that there won’t be strong stimulus early next year, denting risk sentiment.

In contrast, Asian shares climbed to fresh two-month highs, taking cues from a rally on Wall Street, while the dollar languished near its lowest in two-and-a-half months on expectations the US Federal Reserve is likely done with interest rate hikes.

Despite the broad weakness in Chinese markets, the CSI 300 Real Estate Index jumped 2.5%, while the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index surged 2.1%.

Chinese regulators are drafting a list of 50 real estate developers eligible for a range of funding, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Shares of Sunac China Holdings jumped 12% after the property developer said each of its restructuring conditions have been met and its debt overhaul plan has become effective.

“We expect Beijing may eventually have to play the role of lender of last resort to rescue some major troubled developers and fill the vast funding gap for building and delivering those pre-sold homes,” said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura.

In Hong Kong, tech giants fell 1%.

