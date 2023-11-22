BAFL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
BIPL 20.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.91%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
DGKC 64.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FCCL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
FFL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
GGL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
HBL 97.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
HUBC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.01%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 108.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.51%)
PAEL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
PIOC 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.47%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
PRL 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.41%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 60.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.18%)
SSGC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,873 Increased By 23.7 (0.4%)
BR30 20,772 Increased By 93.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 57,572 Increased By 200.8 (0.35%)
KSE30 19,106 Increased By 59.9 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-22

Philippines tells traders to import more rice to ensure supply

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

MANILA: The Philippines, one of the world’s biggest rice importers, has given private traders around a month to buy an additional one million tons of rice to boost local supply and keep the cost of the national staple in check.

The deadline was announced by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel during a congressional hearing on Monday, where he also assured lawmakers steps were being taken to ensure stable supply of other food items such as sugar and onions, his office said in a statement.

“I told them if they failed to import (the additional volume) within 30 days I will cancel the permits because I don’t want to be held hostage by permits that were issued to them upon their request,” Laurel told lawmakers.

Philippine rice imports are handled by private traders. But the state agency procuring rice from local farmers for buffer stocking can import some volume upon approval by the president in an emergency.

Rice Philippines Tiu Laurel Philippine rice imports

Comments

1000 characters

Philippines tells traders to import more rice to ensure supply

Chinese IPPs: MoF seeks update on payment issues

PSWF given ownership of 7 profit-making SOEs’ assets

Shamshad says expecting 2-2.5pc GDP growth

Gaza truce, hostages release: Netanyahu, Hamas chief indicate deal

S African lawmakers vote to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel, shut embassy

IHC declares Imran’s jail trial illegal

CCoE all set to consider CTBCM final test run report

SBP adopts ‘VPN technology’ for DAP connectivity

Musharraf’s trial: SC says LHC not only disregarded but also invalidated its orders

‘One-state solution’: FO distances itself from Alvi’s statement

Read more stories