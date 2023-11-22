SHC criticizes constant transfers of IOs in missing person’s cases

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday blasted constant transfers of investigation officers in cases of enforced disappearances.

A high court bench, hearing 15 missing persons case, expressed its disapproval to transfers and directed authorities to avoid unnecessary transfers of investigation officers.

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto also stressed the need of using modern devices to search missing persons instead of traditional investigation methods. “This is the age of modern devices to inquire into cases,” the bench observed.

“The mothers and children of missing persons are anxious and the families of disappeared persons visiting courts for years,” Justice Phulpoto remarked.

Investigation officer in his report said that missing man Mushtaq was affiliated with the MQM. “He was involved in personal enmities and when he went missing, the MQM and Lyari gangs were engaged in a turf war in city,” IO told the court.

“There were cases registered against Mushtaq at various police stations,” IO added. “Try to search him, get the travel history from the FIA, trace his whereabouts,” court told the investigator.

“If he has committed any crime, punish him before us, send him to jail,” family members of missing person said. “We are visiting courts for eight to 10 years”. “How we convince children where is their father,” a family member said.