Sugarcane crushing: Punjab govt issues notification

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday issued notification for starting the sugarcane crushing season across the province from November 25, 2023, besides fixation of the support price at Rs 400 per maund.

Three separate notifications were issued one of which, read that the Governor Punjab under section 8 of the Punjab Sugar Factories (Control) Act, 1950 (XXII of 1950), was pleased to approve that the occupiers of sugar factories situated in Punjab should start crushing of sugarcane with effect from November 25, 2023.

While in exercise of the powers conferred under section 16 of the Punjab Sugar Factories Control Act, 1950, read with Rule 13(3) of the Punjab Sugar Factories Control Rules, 1950. The Governor through notification had announced to fix minimum purchase price of sugarcane at the factory gate and the cane purchase centers for the crushing season 2023-24 at Rs.400 per 40kg. However, the sugar factories may deduct from purchase price, the transportation charges incurred by them on the cane purchased at purchase centres and other locations away from the factory gate at the rate of Rs1.5 per quintal (100 Kg) per kilometer subject to a maximum deduction for a distance of 40 Kilometers from the factory gate for the crushing season 2023-24.

Likewise, another notification said that the Governor Punjab in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 12 of the Punjab Finance Act, 1964, had fixed the Sugarcane Development Cess at the rate of Rs 05 per 40 kilograms for the crushing season 2023-24. The incidences of the Cess amount shall be shared equally by the sugar mills and the person (grower) selling sugarcane to the mill. In case the sugarcane is obtained by the sugar mill from its own farm, the cess shall be paid at the rate of Rs.05/ per 40kg by the sugar mill.

