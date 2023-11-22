BAFL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
Al-Qadir Trust case: Physical remand of IK extended for another two days

Fazal Sher Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Tuesday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan for another two days in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case at Adiala jail extended Khan’s physical remand following the request of the NAB. The court ordered that Investigating Officer (IO) Mian Umar Nadeem, Asim Munir, case officer, and prosecutors be allowed to interrogate the accused for three days in jail premises.

PTI chief’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa, Irfan Ullah, and others as well as Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, Prosecutor Irfan Bhola, and investigative officers, Mohsin, Waqarul Hassan, and Mian Umar Nadeem appeared in court. Khan was also produced before the court.

At the start of the hearing, Abbasi requested the court to extend the remand of the accused in order to conduct further investigation of him. Khan’s counsel opposed NAB’s request. The court after hearing the argument extended the physical remand of the PTI chief for another two days.

Meanwhile, the same court extended the interim bail of PTI chairman’s wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust and Toshakhana case till November 28.

