BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 21, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 57,371.59
High: 57,691.22
Low: 57,176.46
Net Change: 293.63
Volume (000): 355,673
Value (000): 11,868,306
Makt Cap (000) 1,891,559,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,294.37
NET CH (-) 10.67
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,094.74
NET CH (+) 48.89
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,265.75
NET CH (+) 157.93
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,787.84
NET CH (+) 256.96
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,233.80
NET CH (-) 24.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,948.37
NET CH (+) 1.36
------------------------------------
As on: 21-November-2023
====================================
