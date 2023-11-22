BAFL 39.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.13%)
Markets Print 2023-11-22

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 21, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 21, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 57,371.59
High:                      57,691.22
Low:                       57,176.46
Net Change:                   293.63
Volume (000):                355,673
Value (000):              11,868,306
Makt Cap (000)         1,891,559,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,294.37
NET CH                     (-) 10.67
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,094.74
NET CH                     (+) 48.89
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,265.75
NET CH                    (+) 157.93
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,787.84
NET CH                    (+) 256.96
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,233.80
NET CH                     (-) 24.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,948.37
NET CH                      (+) 1.36
------------------------------------
As on:              21-November-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

