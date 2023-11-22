KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 21, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 57,371.59 High: 57,691.22 Low: 57,176.46 Net Change: 293.63 Volume (000): 355,673 Value (000): 11,868,306 Makt Cap (000) 1,891,559,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,294.37 NET CH (-) 10.67 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,094.74 NET CH (+) 48.89 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,265.75 NET CH (+) 157.93 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,787.84 NET CH (+) 256.96 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,233.80 NET CH (-) 24.00 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,948.37 NET CH (+) 1.36 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-November-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023