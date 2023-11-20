BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials, consumer staples drag

  • CSE All Share index settled down 0.63% at 10,546.37
Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2023 04:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in financials and consumer staples.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.63% at 10,546.37, dropping for the fifth straight session.

Cargills (Ceylon) PLC and Senkadagala Finance PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 5.08% and 11.8%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end lower, dragged by communication services stocks

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 25.7million shares from 38.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.10 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.36 million) from 873.8 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 586.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.04 billion rupees, the data showed.

