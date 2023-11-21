Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Tuesday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs215,600 per tola after a single-day gain of Rs500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs184,842 after an increase of Rs428, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan remained stable at Rs215,100 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday was set at $2,011, after an increase of $12 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,550 per tola.