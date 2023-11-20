Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan remained unchanged on Monday, despite a slight decrease in the international rate. The yellow metal held steady at Rs215,100 per tola in the country, while the international rate witnessed a decrease of $2 per ounce.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs184,414, unchanged from the previous close, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs1,400 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday was set at $1,999 per ounce, after a decrease of in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,550 per tola.