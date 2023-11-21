BAFL 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.33%)
Nawaz’s Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases: IHC adjourns appeals hearing till Nov 27

  • Two-member division bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb took up court proceedings today
BR Web Desk Published November 21, 2023 Updated November 21, 2023 03:56pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourned on Tuesday its hearing regarding PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s appeals against his conviction in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references till November 27.

A two-member division bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb said it would begin listening to Nawaz’s appeals from next week.

Earlier, Nawaz arrived had at the high court accompanied by brother Shehbaz Sharif and an entourage of senior PML-N leaders, including Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Ishaq Dar, Ayaz Sadiq and others.

In 2018, Nawaz was sentenced to 10 and seven years in prison in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, respectively.

At homecoming rally, Nawaz says he has ‘no desire for revenge’

The three-time former prime minister was declared a proclaimed offender by the IHC over non-compliance after he went to London for medical treatment with the court’s permission in November 2019.

On October 23, the former PM upon his arrival to Pakistan after four years, had moved the IHC to revive appeals against his conviction in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

The pleas said that IHC dismissed Nawaz’s appeals for non-compliance in June 2021 due to his prolonged stay in London, arguing that the PML-N supremo never took advantage of the bail granted to him in all the cases.

Earlier this week, an Islamabad accountability court ordered Nawaz Sharif to record his statement in the Toshakhana case.

Comments

1000 characters
Johnny Walker Nov 21, 2023 03:19pm
What is the point of this court charade. He will be honourably acquitted and all will be happy. What a mockery of the judicial process.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Parvez Nov 21, 2023 04:58pm
This IHC and it's CJ need to hang their heads in shame......and this travesty of justice is happening right under the nose of SC CJ Issa.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

