BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.3%)
BIPL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
BOP 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.45%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
DFML 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
DGKC 64.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.63%)
FABL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.66%)
FCCL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.42%)
GGL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
HBL 96.76 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
HUBC 118.70 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.77%)
HUMNL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.51%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.68%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 108.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.19%)
PAEL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.1%)
PIOC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.47%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (10.68%)
SNGP 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.23%)
SSGC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.78%)
TPLP 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.16%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.09%)
BR100 5,850 Increased By 29.3 (0.5%)
BR30 20,686 Increased By 86.2 (0.42%)
KSE100 57,377 Increased By 299.5 (0.52%)
KSE30 19,049 Increased By 70.2 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble opens stronger, highest since end-June

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2023 12:35pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble opened higher on Tuesday, reaching the strongest levels since the end of June in expectation of forex sales by the export-oriented companies.

At 0641 GMT, the rouble was 0.57% stronger against the dollar at 87.91 and had gained 0.34% to trade at 96.37 versus the euro. It had firmed 0.15% against the yuan to 12.30.

Early on Tuesday, the rouble reached 87.70 per US dollar and 95.76 per euro, the highest since June 30.

The rouble has recorded weekly growth for six weeks in a row against the dollar and has firmed from beyond 100 since a presidential decree requiring some exporters to convert a significant portion of foreign exchange revenue was announced last month.

Month-end tax payments, which usually see exporters convert foreign currency revenues into roubles to meet domestic liabilities, are likely to support the rouble this week.

The Bank of Russia’s interest rate hike to 15% in late October has also buttressed the currency.

The bank has signalled that another increase may be needed before it can start lowering the cost of borrowing, but analysts broadly agree that the cycle of rate hikes is close to completion.

Russian rouble soars to within reach of 5-month high vs dollar

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.77% at $81.69 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes traded sideways in the early minutes of the session.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.27% to 1,145.56 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.35.x% lower at 3,169.57 points.

Russian rouble Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble opens stronger, highest since end-June

Inter-bank update: rupee rises further against US dollar

Hamas chief says close to truce agreement with Israel

IHC to announce verdict on Imran’s plea against jail trial today

Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases: Nawaz arrives at Islamabad High Court

Pakistan’s power generation cost declines over 8% in October

Ministry of Energy rebuffs ‘uncertainty’ around Saudi Aramco refinery project

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Fauji Foods eyes multiple Fauji Foundation businesses

Pakistan Refinery inks license agreements with Honeywell UOP, Axens

Oil falls after steep gains on prospect of further OPEC+ cuts

Read more stories