BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.17%)
BIPL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.62%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.01%)
CNERGY 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.56%)
DFML 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
DGKC 65.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.95%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.1%)
FCCL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.13%)
FFL 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.91%)
HBL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.98%)
HUBC 116.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.53%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
KEL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.43%)
OGDC 109.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PAEL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.11%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
PIOC 106.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.85%)
PPL 91.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.19%)
PRL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.04%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (12.62%)
SNGP 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
SSGC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.03%)
TELE 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.96%)
TPLP 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
UNITY 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.41%)
BR100 5,892 Increased By 71.4 (1.23%)
BR30 20,799 Increased By 199.4 (0.97%)
KSE100 57,660 Increased By 581.7 (1.02%)
KSE30 19,145 Increased By 166.9 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says Russian troops focusing on Bakhmut in the east

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2023 11:10am

KYIV: Ukrainian forces were engaged in containing increasing Russian attacks on Monday around the shattered eastern town of Bakhmut, military officials said.

The officials said Ukraine’s troops had also achieved some success after crossing to the east bank of the Dnipro River in southern Kherson region.

Russia has concentrated on Ukraine’s eastern regions after failing to move on Kyiv in the early days after the February 2022 invasion.

Their progress has been slow. Ukrainian forces have also made marginal gains in a five-month-old offensive in the east and south.

Moscow’s forces seized Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk region in May after months of heavy fighting that left the town in ruins.

Volodymyr Fityo, a spokesperson for Ukrainian ground forces, said Russian troops focused attacks on Klishchiivka, a nearby village on heights retaken by Ukrainian forces in September.

“Russian occupying forces have brought in the necessary reserves and gone on the attack,” Fityo told national television.

Ukraine says Russia tries to push on east, involves more drones

“Eleven attacks have been repelled in the past 24 hours. The enemy is trying to dislodge our men from defensive positions around Klishchiivka.”

Russian accounts said Moscow’s forces had beaten back more than 30 Ukrainian attacks in and around Bakhmut in the past week.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported more than two dozen attacks near Kupiansk in Ukraine’s northeast in a week.

Russian troops Russian attacks Bakhmut Ukraine’s troops

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine says Russian troops focusing on Bakhmut in the east

Power sector circular debt swells despite recovery drive

Pakistan’s power generation cost declines over 8% in October

Inter-bank update: rupee rises further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Jul-Oct FDI rises 7pc to $525m YoY

Ministry of Energy rebuffs ‘uncertainty’ around Saudi Aramco refinery project

Hamas chief says close to truce agreement with Israel

Three terrorists killed in separate operations in KPK

Forced out of Pakistan, Afghan waste pickers count their losses

Bonds rally to highest level in over a year

Read more stories