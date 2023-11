BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday led by a rebound in financials after a two-day lull, while information technology (IT) stocks extended gains on expectations that US interest rates have peaked.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.38% to 19,763.65 points and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.38% at 65,915.15, respectively, as of 9:16 a.m IST.