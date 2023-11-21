Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

No proposal to alter 18th Amendment under consideration: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Pakistan’s REER index jumps 7.5% MoM in October, now stands at 98.6

Pakistan’s current account deficit clocks in at $74m in October

Smog-hit Punjab: LHC orders schools, colleges to be closed on Saturdays

Sui Southern Gas Company bleeds Rs11.41bn in losses in FY22

Toshakhana case: NAB court orders Nawaz Sharif to record statement

Pakistan seeks LNG cargo for January

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

PM terms genocide of children ‘holocaust’

Power sector circular debt swells despite recovery drive

