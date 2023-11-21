BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Nov 21, 2023

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 20, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 21 Nov, 2023 08:14am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • No proposal to alter 18th Amendment under consideration: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s REER index jumps 7.5% MoM in October, now stands at 98.6

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s current account deficit clocks in at $74m in October

Read here for details.

  • Smog-hit Punjab: LHC orders schools, colleges to be closed on Saturdays

Read here for details.

  • Sui Southern Gas Company bleeds Rs11.41bn in losses in FY22

Read here for details.

  • Toshakhana case: NAB court orders Nawaz Sharif to record statement

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan seeks LNG cargo for January

Read here for details.

  • PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Read here for details.

  • PM terms genocide of children ‘holocaust’

Read here for details.

  • Power sector circular debt swells despite recovery drive

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

