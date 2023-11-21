BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- No proposal to alter 18th Amendment under consideration: Marriyum Aurangzeb
- Pakistan’s REER index jumps 7.5% MoM in October, now stands at 98.6
- Pakistan’s current account deficit clocks in at $74m in October
- Smog-hit Punjab: LHC orders schools, colleges to be closed on Saturdays
- Sui Southern Gas Company bleeds Rs11.41bn in losses in FY22
- Toshakhana case: NAB court orders Nawaz Sharif to record statement
- Pakistan seeks LNG cargo for January
- PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh
- PM terms genocide of children ‘holocaust’
- Power sector circular debt swells despite recovery drive
