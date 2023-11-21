BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Nov 21, 2023
2023-11-21

PM terms genocide of children ‘holocaust’

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that “a genocide and holocaust” is going on in Gaza...
Zaheer Abbasi Published November 21, 2023 Updated November 21, 2023 08:47am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that “a genocide and holocaust” is going on in Gaza which needs to be stopped immediately.

Addressing after inaugurating an App, the caretaker premier deplored that what is happening in Palestine, is simply a genocide that is happening around us and probably people are not responding to it.

The caretaker premier said that on the occasion of International Children’s Day, we are ashamed before the children of Gaza.

UNSC must fulfil its responsibility towards conflict-hit Gaza: FO

The caretaker premier continued that what is going on in Palestine it would not resolve the conflict but is giving birth and given birth to many more. Probably people are not responding now but who can guarantee that this behaviour would not radicalise within decades and centuries, nobody can, he added.

These gory images in time of new technology would continue to haunt the nations.

Kakar said that we are praying and are trying along with global partners from the platform of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and others to pressurise Western countries led by the US that some kind of rationalisation happens, some sort of sanity prevails and immediately this war should come to an end and the cessation of violence is an immediate target.

This is not justice rather an immediate need and requirement and we are not saying justice would establish when there would be a ceasefire, no not at all.

He said that Israel does have a lot of military power on the basis of which it feels very strong, but a professional army fights against an army, not massacre innocent children.

He said that I am ashamed in front of my children that children are being massacred in Gaza. The caretaker premier said that creation of a human corridor is a prerequisite. He said that they are vulnerable their life is at stake, the injured, women, elderly, everyone.

He said that it is simply a genocide happening around us and we have to raise our voice and play our role, whatever, we can, from our own capacity, be at the governmental level, society level.

Israel Children Palestine OIC Holocaust International Children's Day caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar Gaza genocide Hamas Israel war

PM terms genocide of children ‘holocaust’

