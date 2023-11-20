BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
No proposal to alter 18th Amendment under consideration: Marriyum Aurangzeb

  • PML-N leader says the party has always encouraged provinces to improve their resources
BR Web Desk Published 20 Nov, 2023 08:00pm

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Monday that her party is not considering amending the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

The 2010 PPP-led government enacted the 18th Amendment, which gave provinces more authority over important public services like social welfare, health, women's development, and local governance.

As the party's manifesto committee secretary, Aurangzeb refuted the reports and said in a message shared on PML-N's official X (formerly Twitter) profile that no such idea was being discussed.

“The chairman or secretary of the manifesto committee could have been contacted before reporting the unsubstantiated news regarding amendments to the 18th Amendment. Unfortunately, the opinion of an opposition political party was taken, but the opinion of the relevant party, PML-N, was not sought,” she said.

All PML-N units within the federation have always been encouraged to improve their resources, she said.

“Looking ahead, the party intends to further augment the resources of all units, including the central government,” she said.

