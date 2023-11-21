Major oil and gas reserves discovered at Shah Bandar

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has made a gas and condensate discovery from exploration well, Jhim East X-1, in Block 2467-16 (Shah Bandar), located in district Sujawal, Sindh province.

This is the second discovery in the Shah Bandar Block, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday said.

The Block 2467-16 (Shah Bandar) Exploration License is operated by the Company with 63 percent working interest along with Joint Venture Partners Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) with 32 percent, Sindh Energy Holding Company Limited and Government Holdings Private Limited with 2.5 percent working interest each.

The exploration well Jhim East X-1 was drilled to a depth of 2545 meters to test the hydrocarbon potential of Upper Sand of Lower Goru Formation. Based on the drilling results and acquired wire-line logs, potential hydrocarbon bearing zones were identified.

During testing of Lower Goru Upper Sand (A Sand), the well flowed 13.69 million standard cubic feet per day of gas and 236 barrels per day of condensate at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 2668 psig at 32/64 inches choke. The well is being further evaluated to get the necessary information about its performance.

The well was drilled and tested by utilising indigenous expertise. This discovery will add hydrocarbon reserves and also enable the energy sector to reduce the gap between the supply and demand of oil and gas during the current energy crisis in the country and will save significant foreign exchange for the country, the information said.

