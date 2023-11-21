BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.22%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.25%)
DGKC 64.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.03%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.02%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 96.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 115.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
OGDC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
PAEL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.4%)
PIBTL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PIOC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.44%)
PPL 90.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.69%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 60.86 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (4.46%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.33%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.73%)
TRG 82.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,821 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 20,599 Decreased By -44.7 (-0.22%)
KSE100 57,078 Increased By 14.8 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,978 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-21

Major oil and gas reserves discovered at Shah Bandar

Recorder Report Published November 21, 2023 Updated November 21, 2023 06:29am

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has made a gas and condensate discovery from exploration well, Jhim East X-1, in Block 2467-16 (Shah Bandar), located in district Sujawal, Sindh province.

This is the second discovery in the Shah Bandar Block, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday said.

The Block 2467-16 (Shah Bandar) Exploration License is operated by the Company with 63 percent working interest along with Joint Venture Partners Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) with 32 percent, Sindh Energy Holding Company Limited and Government Holdings Private Limited with 2.5 percent working interest each.

OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in KPK well

The exploration well Jhim East X-1 was drilled to a depth of 2545 meters to test the hydrocarbon potential of Upper Sand of Lower Goru Formation. Based on the drilling results and acquired wire-line logs, potential hydrocarbon bearing zones were identified.

During testing of Lower Goru Upper Sand (A Sand), the well flowed 13.69 million standard cubic feet per day of gas and 236 barrels per day of condensate at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 2668 psig at 32/64 inches choke. The well is being further evaluated to get the necessary information about its performance.

The well was drilled and tested by utilising indigenous expertise. This discovery will add hydrocarbon reserves and also enable the energy sector to reduce the gap between the supply and demand of oil and gas during the current energy crisis in the country and will save significant foreign exchange for the country, the information said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL mpcl energy sector oil and gas reserves Shah Bandar

Comments

1000 characters
Yousaf Hyat Nov 21, 2023 08:44am
Reko Diko is the largest depository of gold n copper, Rupee is still being devalued. This oil find will also probably do nothing for the common man .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Major oil and gas reserves discovered at Shah Bandar

Jul-Oct FDI rises 7pc to $525m YoY

Bonds rally to highest level in over a year

Urea: TCP in talks with Russian firm

PM terms genocide of children ‘holocaust’

Customs’ values on imported almonds, walnuts revised

Tax incentives for aviation sector on the cards

Trade facilitation: country achieves major milestone

‘Civilians’ trial in military courts’: MoD urges SC to set aside Oct 23 order

Issues of member firms: OICCI seeks intervention of PD, Ogra

Read more stories