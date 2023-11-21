Federal ministers, SECP chief visit PBA office

KARACHI: Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs, Ahmed Irfan Aslam, Federal Minister for Law & Justice (Minister for Climate Change & Environment Coordination), and Akif Saeed, Chairman, SECP, visited the office of Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA). They were received by Muhammad Aurangzeb, Chairman, PBA, and Tawfiq Hussain, CEO/Secretary General, PBA.

The purpose of the visit was to discuss, with the senior bankers there, the establishment of the proposed Pakistan Climate Change Fund, a strategic initiative of the Ministry of Climate Change & Environment Coordination. Discussions centred on the threat to Pakistan’s socio-economic and environmental sustainability from the effects of Climate Change.

The possible role of the banks in Pakistan towards the establishment of Pakistan Climate Change Fund was also discussed during the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023