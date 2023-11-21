BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Selective buying on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2023 06:01am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

1200 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 800 bales of Tonsa Shareef were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 18,000 per msaund, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund and 2000 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

