World Children’s Day: Unicef-nominated children meet President

ISLAMABAD: In connection with World Children’s Day, a delegation of children representing four provinces, as well as, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, nominated by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The delegation was led by unicef’s first-ever Youth Advocate in Pakistan, 16-year-old, Taqwa Ahmad.

The children highlighted various issues and challenges being faced by them, besides discussing their hopes and expectations for the future.

Talking to children, the president said that Pakistan was committed to taking steps for the rights and well-being of children. He said that measures were being taken to equip children with education, skills and training.

He stated that children with disabilities needed to be provided inclusive education in regular schools to make them part of mainstream society, besides equipping them with skill sets to help them find employment in the market.

The children asked various questions about climate change, girls’ education, children with disabilities, and other challenges being faced by them. The children also shared their experiences and called for taking steps to provide them a conducive environment to grow and flourish in life.

