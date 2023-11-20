BAFL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.22%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.25%)
DGKC 64.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.03%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.02%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 96.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 115.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
OGDC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
PAEL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.4%)
PIBTL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PIOC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.44%)
PPL 90.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.69%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 60.86 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (4.46%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.33%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.73%)
TRG 82.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,820 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 20,592 Decreased By -52.3 (-0.25%)
KSE100 57,078 Increased By 14.8 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,978 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 stays flat in directionless trading

  • Benchmark index retains 57,000 level
BR Web Desk Published November 20, 2023 Updated November 20, 2023 08:02pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a range-bound session on Monday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed almost flat amid directionless trading. The index, however, managed to retain its 57,000 level.

The KSE-100 swung in both directions for most of the trading session and managed to close in the green.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 57,077.96, up by only 15 points or 0.03%.

“Pakistan Equities had an interesting day where bullish and bearish forces fight whole day to put their rein on market direction and ultimately bulls successfully managed to claim the day,” brokerage house Topline Securities stated in its post-market report.

Aforesaid market behavior could be attributed to the first day of Nov-future contract rollover week commencement where over Rs18 billion of positions will get rolled over by Friday, it added.

“This roll over activity may likely keep recent bull run in check for the next couple of sessions. In addition, over 4% rally in international oil prices over the Friday evening also put some weigh on cyclical stocks strong momentum, during the trading hour,” Topline Securities said.

According to the brokerage house, some profit-taking was observed in cement, E&P, tech, fertilizer and power sector stocks as LUCK, OGDC, SYS, ENGRO, PPL, and HUBC lost 154 points, cumulatively. On the other hand, DAWH, UBL, and MEBL contributed positively to the index by adding 109 points.

Another brokerage house Ismail Iqbal Securities said the market witnessed volatility on Monday and closed positive as the rollover week commenced.

On Friday, the PSX witnessed a bearish session on as the KSE-100 Index closed lower by 334 points amid profit-taking.

In a relatable development of Monday, Pakistan’s current account posted a deficit of $74 million in October 2023, showed data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). On a yearly basis, the CAD was significantly lower, i.e. over 91%, than the $849 million recorded in the same month last year.

Also, Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), a measure of the value of a currency against a weighted average of several foreign currencies, witnessed a significant increase as it clocked in at 98.6 in October 2023, up from 91.7 in September 2023, SBP data showed.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the US dollar for the third consecutive session, as it appreciated 0.19% in the inter-bank market on Monday. As per the SBP, the local currency settled at 285.97, an increase of Re0.53.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 718.2 million from 901.5 million a session before.

The value of shares declined to Rs16.6 billion from Rs23.4 billion in the previous session.

K-Electric Ltd. remained the volume leader with 89.8 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 64.6 million shares and Fauji Foods Ltd with 50.2 million shares.

Shares of 377 companies were traded on Monday, of which 202 registered an increase, 161 recorded a fall, while 14 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index Pakistan stocks KSE-100 index kse-100 Pakistan Stock Exchange, Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks Pakistan currency

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 stays flat in directionless trading

Pakistan’s bonds rally to highest level in over a year

Pakistan’s current account deficit clocks in at $74m in October

Pakistan seeks LNG cargo for January

Inter-bank: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee recovers further against US dollar

No proposal to alter 18th Amendment under consideration: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Smog-hit Punjab: LHC orders schools, colleges to be closed on Saturdays

Toshakhana case: NAB court orders Nawaz Sharif to record statement

Sui Southern Gas Company bleeds Rs11.41bn in losses in FY22

Read more stories