BAFL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 20.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
BOP 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.22%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.68%)
DGKC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.51%)
FABL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
FCCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.13%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 96.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
HUBC 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.34%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (8.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
OGDC 109.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.81%)
PAEL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.35%)
PIBTL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
PIOC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.5%)
PPL 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.96%)
SNGP 60.95 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (4.62%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.49%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.73%)
TRG 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,820 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 20,592 Decreased By -52.3 (-0.25%)
KSE100 57,078 Increased By 14.8 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,978 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.36%)
Markets

FTSE 100 starts week on glum note as Ashtead sinks on weak outlook

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2023 03:30pm

UK’s FTSE 100 began the week on a negative footing on Monday as shares of equipment rental firm Ashtead Group plunged nearly 14% on downbeat annual profit outlook.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 fell 0.4% in early trade, while the mid-cap index slipped 0.1%. Last week, both the FTSE indexes had posted steep gains on expectations that the interest rates have peaked.

Shares of Ashtead Group plunged nearly 14% after the firm said its annual profit would come in below market expectations as lower emergency response activity dragged its US business and the company expects to take a more than $2 billion depreciation charge for the year.

Limiting losses in the benchmark index, energy stocks climbed 0.3% tracking oil prices.

FTSE indexes eye sharp weekly gains on peak-rate optimism

Shares of refurbished consumer technology firm musicMagpie surged 28% after the firm said it was in early-stage talks with BT Group and Aurelius Group regarding a possible offer to buy the British online retailer of used smartphones and electronic products.

FTSE 100 index

