BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
BIPL 21.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.91%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.07%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.45%)
DGKC 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.29%)
FABL 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
FCCL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.86%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 97.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
HUBC 116.35 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.69%)
KEL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.47%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.92%)
OGDC 110.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PAEL 17.87 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.37%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PIOC 106.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.59%)
PPL 91.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.38%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.46%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 61.65 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (5.82%)
SSGC 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.24%)
TELE 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.84%)
TPLP 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.64%)
TRG 82.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.88%)
BR100 5,848 Increased By 23.5 (0.4%)
BR30 20,734 Increased By 89.7 (0.43%)
KSE100 57,283 Increased By 220.1 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,062 Increased By 15.7 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

World Cup thrills cannot erase future ODI concerns

AFP Published 20 Nov, 2023 12:51pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

AHMEDABAD: A World Cup that started with questions over the future of 50-over one-day internationals ended with doubts still being expressed about their worth outside the context of a showpiece event.

Australia’s six-wicket win over India in front of a 92,000 crowd at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium may have been a disappointingly one-sided final for home and neutral fans.

But the memory of several more dramatic contests earlier in the tournament was still vivid, with Afghanistan overwhelming defending champions England by 69 runs and non-Test nation the Netherlands defeating eventual semi-finalists South Africa.

One of the plus points of an ODI is that it allows a team to stage the kind of epic comeback more often associated with a Test match, while still producing a result in a day.

And while the high velocity, smash-and-grab Twenty20 game may be increasingly important to the finances of players and national boards alike, as evidenced by the lucrative Indian Premier League, it rarely produces drama to compete with cricket’s longer formats.

Nowhere was this more evident at this World Cup than during Australia’s remarkable pool play victory over Afghanistan when, on the brink of defeat at 91-7 chasing 292, a staggering double century from Glenn Maxwell secured an extraordinary three-wicket win.

Pat Cummins, who kept Maxwell company during an unbroken stand of 202 in that memorable match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, admitted to mixed emotions after leading Australia to a record-extending sixth World Cup title.

“It’s hard to say. Maybe because we won, but I did fall in love with ODI again this World Cup,” said fast bowler Cummins, who took a superb 2-34 from his maximum 10 overs as Australia held India to a modest total of 240 all out.

Australia briefly wobbled at 47-3 in reply before Travis Head’s 137 and the opener’s partnership of 192 with Marnus Labuschagne (58 not out) took Cummins’s side to victory with seven overs to spare.

Six tops and flops at Cricket World Cup

“I think the scenario where every game really matters, it does make it a bit different to just a bilateral (ODI),” said Cummins after a win that ended a run of three straight World Cups titles for a host nation following 2011, 2015 and 2019 triumphs for India, Australia and England respectively.

This was Australia’s eighth appearance in a World Cup final, having been involved in the inaugural 1975 showpiece game, losing to the West Indies in a celebrated clash at Lord’s.

“The World Cup’s got such rich history, I’m sure it’s going to be around for a long time,” said the 30-year-old Cummins, with the next edition scheduled for 2027 in southern Africa.

“There’s so many wonderful games, so many wonderful stories within this last couple of months. So, I think there’s definitely a place (for it).”

But the issue of what happens to ODIs between World Cups remains to be discussed.

Prior to this edition, incoming MCC president Mark Nicholas called for all ODIs between World Cups to be scrapped.

“We believe strongly that ODIs should be World Cups only,” he told ESPNcricinfo.

“They’re not filling grounds in a lot of countries. And there is a power at the moment to T20 cricket that is almost supernatural.”

He added: “In a free market, the most money wins.”

But former Hampshire captain Nicholas was a television broadcaster at a World Cup where he commentated admiringly on both Afghanistan and the Netherlands.

And without bilateral ODIs between tournaments such as the World Cup and the Champions Trophy, to be next played in Pakistan in 2025, how will those teams maintain their standard or become even better at 50-over cricket?

Narendra Modi Stadium ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023 2023 Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad

Comments

1000 characters

World Cup thrills cannot erase future ODI concerns

Urea talks continue with Russia, China, Azerbaijan

Sui Southern Gas Company bleeds Rs11.41bn in losses in FY22

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Open-market: rupee recovers further against US dollar

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

ECC approves Rs20bn for Green Corporate Initiative

Toshakhana case: NAB court orders Nawaz Sharif to record statement

In Beijing, Arab and Muslim ministers urge end to Gaza war

Oil extends gains on expectations of further OPEC+ supply cuts

Working on contract basis: Ministry asked to serve notices on 10 judicial members

Read more stories