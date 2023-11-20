BAFL 38.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.86%)
BIPL 20.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.42%)
DGKC 64.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.58%)
FABL 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
FFL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.63%)
GGL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.84%)
HBL 96.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.33%)
HUBC 113.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.66%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.26%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.54%)
OGDC 110.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
PAEL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
PIBTL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PIOC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.5%)
PPL 90.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 60.91 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (4.55%)
SSGC 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.2%)
TRG 82.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
UNITY 26.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,803 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.38%)
BR30 20,531 Decreased By -113.6 (-0.55%)
KSE100 56,923 Decreased By -140 (-0.25%)
KSE30 18,941 Decreased By -106.3 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK says new science initiative to work on climate-resilient crops

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2023 11:28am

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce a new science initiative to bring together work on developing climate-resilient crops as his government hosts a Global Food Security Summit in London on Monday.

The summit, a joint initiative between Britain, Somalia, the UAE, the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is due to be attended by representatives from more than 20 countries.

“We must take action to address the underlying, and often unseen, causes of global food insecurity,” Sunak said.

“From the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine, to the effect of major natural disasters on food production alongside our partners, the UK is playing a leading role in finding solutions to some of the greatest global challenges of our time.”

Britain said the new virtual science hub would be led CGIAR, a global research partnership which unites international organisations working on food security, and would link UK scientists with research initiatives to develop crops that can withstand the impacts of climate change and are more disease resistant.

UK PM ready to sign new Rwanda asylum deal after Supreme Court defeat

The British government will also publish details of a new international development policy document, or White Paper, on food insecurity setting out plans to work in partnership with countries to tackle extreme poverty and climate change rather than just providing aid money.

Priorities will include mobilising international finance and harnessing innovation, Britain’s Foreign Office said.

Britain also said it was providing up to 100 million pounds ($125 million) in humanitarian funding to countries worst hit by food insecurity including Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan and Afghanistan, and to countries impacted by climate-related cyclones and drought like Malawi.

Rishi Sunak

Comments

1000 characters

UK says new science initiative to work on climate-resilient crops

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

ECC approves Rs20bn for Green Corporate Initiative

Working on contract basis: Ministry asked to serve notices on 10 judicial members

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Khamenei urges Muslim states to cut political ties with Israel

Team from PA, Muslim nations to visit China

Huthis say they seized Israeli vessel, Israel denies

Polls open in knife-edge Argentine election

Bayer ordered to pay $1.56bn in latest US trial loss

Bilawal reiterates support to PIA employees

Read more stories