BAFL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
BIPL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.55%)
DGKC 64.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.37%)
FABL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
FCCL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
FFL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.63%)
GGL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.84%)
HBL 96.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.26%)
HUBC 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.39%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.26%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
MLCF 38.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.56%)
OGDC 110.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PIOC 106.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-3.18%)
PPL 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 60.80 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (4.36%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.74%)
TELE 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.97%)
TRG 82.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,816 Decreased By -9 (-0.15%)
BR30 20,568 Decreased By -76.5 (-0.37%)
KSE100 57,017 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,976 Decreased By -70.9 (-0.37%)
Nov 20, 2023
Sports

Djokovic eyes ‘Golden Slam’ in 2024

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2023 11:01am

Novak Djokovic wrapped up his 2023 season by adding the ATP Finals trophy to the three major titles he won this year and the Serb immediately set the bar even higher for next season by targeting a ‘Golden Slam’.

Djokovic, who won his seventh ATP Finals on Sunday with a straight set win over Jannik Sinner, missed out on Grand Slam this year after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

The 36-year-old told reporters in Turin he wanted a clean sweep of the majors next year as well as the singles gold medal at the Paris Olympics. Steffi Graf is the only player to have achieved the ‘Golden Slam’, winning the Australian, French and US Opens, Wimbledon and a gold medal at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

Djokovic to open 2024 at United Cup, but no Nadal

“Well, you can win four slams and an Olympic gold,” Djokovic said. “I have always the highest ambitions and goals. That’s not going to be different for the next year.

“The drive that I have is still there. My body has been serving me well, listening to me well. I have a great team of people around me.

“Motivation, especially for the biggest tournaments in sport, is still present. It still inspires me to keep going.”

The 24-times Grand Slam winner said he was “very, very proud” of his season. “Four out of five tournaments … I couldn’t ask for more to be honest,” he added.

“It’s a great reward for what my team and I have been through this year, being one of the most successful years in my career that I’ve ever had.”

