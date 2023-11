BENGALURU: Indian shares were subdued on Monday, weighed by losses in banking and financial stocks as investors assessed the impact of the central bank’s tighter rules for personal loans on lenders.

The NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex were flat at 19,730 and 65,775, respectively, as of 9:18 a.m IST.

Indian shares open lower dragged by financials

Banking and financial indexes were down 0.2%, each.