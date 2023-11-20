BAFL 38.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.86%)
BIPL 20.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.68%)
DGKC 64.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.37%)
FABL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
FCCL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.75%)
GGL 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.18%)
HBL 96.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.26%)
HUBC 113.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.41%)
HUMNL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.07%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
MLCF 38.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 110.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
PIBTL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PIOC 106.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.63%)
PPL 91.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 60.86 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (4.46%)
SSGC 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.83%)
TELE 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.9%)
TRG 82.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,816 Decreased By -9 (-0.15%)
BR30 20,568 Decreased By -76.5 (-0.37%)
KSE100 57,017 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,976 Decreased By -70.9 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian dollar hits 3-month high, draws extra boost from firm yuan

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2023 10:05am

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar made a three-month high and the New Zealand dollar neared a one-month top on Monday, gaining on bets that US rates have peaked and getting an extra boost from a firm yuan, as they are often traded as proxies for the Chinese currency.

The Aussie climbed 0.6% to a three-month high of $0.6555, extending a hefty gain of 2.4% from last week.

It, however, faces heavy resistance at the 200-day moving average of $0.6592, and support is at around $0.6446.

The kiwi dollar also jumped 0.7% to $0.6034, just a whisker away from a one-month high of $0.6055 hit last Wednesday. It climbed 1.8% last week.

The two - which already benefited from a benign US inflation report - moved higher on Monday after the Chinese central bank fixed the daily mid-point for the yuan at 7.1612 per dollar, its strongest level since August.

The onshore yuan gained more than 0.3%.

The two Antipodeans are often retreated as liquid proxies for the Chinese currency yuan given their economies’ reliance on the Chinese market.

“It does look as though the jump in the yuan played a key role in the Aussie’s break to fresh highs since 10 August,” said Sean Callow, a currency strategist at Westpac.

The bank sees the Aussie to reach 66 cents by the year end.

Australian dollar jumps, bonds slump on risk of rate rise

Meanwhile, traders are looking ahead to two public appearances by the Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock this week and the release of minutes from the RBA’s November policy meeting on Tuesday.

Markets still reckon the RBA’s tightening campaign is all but over, although there is a 30% probability for one last hike in the cash rate to 4.5% early next year.

Australian bonds pared back some of last week’s stellar gains.

Benchmark 10-year government yields rose 3 basis points to 4.495% after a weekly decline of 17 basis points, while three-year yields increased 4 bps to 4.116%.

Australian Dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Australian dollar hits 3-month high, draws extra boost from firm yuan

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

ECC approves Rs20bn for Green Corporate Initiative

Working on contract basis: Ministry asked to serve notices on 10 judicial members

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Khamenei urges Muslim states to cut political ties with Israel

Team from PA, Muslim nations to visit China

Huthis say they seized Israeli vessel, Israel denies

Polls open in knife-edge Argentine election

Bayer ordered to pay $1.56bn in latest US trial loss

Bilawal reiterates support to PIA employees

Read more stories