Fazl, Haideri re-elected Ameer, GS JUI-F unanimously

Recorder Report Published 20 Nov, 2023 06:28am

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the general council meeting of JUI-F unanimously elected Maulana Fazalur Rehman as central Ameer and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri as general secretary for the period of next five years.

Details of the meeting held here on Sunday under the chairmanship of Maulana Fazalur Rehman would be released later, said a press release issued here.

According to Mohammad Aslam Ghauri, a spokesman of the JUI-F, a two-day meeting of the general council of the party was held at Mufti Mahmood Markaz. Member from across the country attended the meeting.

The meeting once again unanimously elected Maulana Fazalur Rehman and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri as central Ameer and General Secretary for another term of five years.

During the meeting Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Amjad Khan, Hafiz Hamdullah, Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwaish, provincial chiefs of all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir presented their performance reports.

The meeting also reviewed current political situation, upcoming general elections and campaign in support of the oppressed Muslims of Palestine.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the performance reports of the provincial chapters and directed them to accelerate the pace of arrangements for upcoming general elections.

