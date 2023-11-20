BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
FTSE indexes eye sharp weekly gains on peak-rate optimism

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2023 06:28am

LONDON: The UK’s main stock indexes rallied to close over 1% higher on Friday and notched steep weekly gains after a slew of economic data spurred expectations among investors that interest rates have peaked.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 1.3%, while the midcap FTSE 250 index added 1.2%.

Despite Thursday’s selloff, the indexes looked set to end the week sharply higher as cooling inflation and signs of softening economic growth spurred bets of interest rates cuts by the Bank of England.

The benchmark index was up nearly 2% for the week, its best weekly performance in nine, while the FTSE mid-cap index closed 4% higher during the same period.

British retail sales volumes fell unexpectedly in October as stretched consumers stayed at home, official data showed on Friday in a new warning sign for the economy.

“Having enjoyed the post-Covid rally in spending, it now appears consumers are feeling much more cautious,” said Emma Mogford, fund manager at Premier Miton Monthly Income Fund.

The data painted a gloomy picture of UK consumers, but also meant that traders were pricing in the possibility of interest rate cuts.

Futures markets show traders expect interest rates to fall by around 80 basis points by the end of 2024 from 5.25% currently, compared with a decline of just over 50 bps a week ago.

Tesco added 0.3% after Reuters reported Barclays has been exploring a potential acquisition of the retailer’s banking operations. Shares of the lender added 2.7%.

