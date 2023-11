ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister of Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has left Maldives after attending the Presidential Inauguration of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

The Minister was seen-off by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Maldives.

Besides holding meetings with Maldivian leadership, including President Mohamed Muizzu, Murtaza Solangi interacted with world leaders during his visit to the Maldives.

