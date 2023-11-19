BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France test-fires long-range ballistic missile in bid to boost nuclear deterrence

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2023 05:12pm

PARIS: France has successfully test-fired an M51.3 long-range ballistic missile, boosting the credibility of France’s nuclear deterrence capabilities, the defence ministry said on Sunday.

The missile, which did not carry a nuclear weapon, was fired from the French army’s Biscarosse missile testing site in southwest France and landed in the North Atlantic, “hundreds of kilometres from any coastline” the ministry said, without giving further detail.

“The flight has allowed to confirm a major improvement of the missile which will contribute to the lasting credibility of France’s oceanic deterrence in coming decades,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles with leader Kim away in Russia

It added that maintaining operational credibility of France’s nuclear weapons is required given the international environment.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned the West that he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

The M51.3 missile is an upgraded version of the M51, a three-stage sea-land strategic ballistic missile designed to be launched from French Navy submarines. The M51 was first test-fired from a ground base in 2006 and from a submarine in 2010, the year it was commissioned.

The new M51.3 missile, which is expected to enter service around 2025, is developed by aerospace firm ArianeGroup, a joint venture between Airbus and French defence group Safran.

Ballistic missiles are similar to rockets and follow elliptic trajectories after launch, often leaving the earth’s atmosphere to reach lower space, unlike cruise missiles, which typically follow straight trajectories at low altitude, powered by continuous thrust until they reach their target.

france ballistic missile

Comments

1000 characters

France test-fires long-range ballistic missile in bid to boost nuclear deterrence

Ministers from Arab, Muslim countries to visit China in bid to end Gaza war: Saudi minister

Daily wage workers on Chaman border: Ministry asked to arrange funds for relief package

Reform plan: Govt likely to set up ‘Customs Board’

Punjab govt makes face masks mandatory in smog-affected districts

Cipher case: IHC directs special court to conclude trial within 4 weeks

Starc takes three as Australia bowl out India for 240 in World Cup final

Pro-Palestinian pitch invader disrupts Cricket World Cup final

Fifteen Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment of central, southern Gaza

US envoy meets Nawaz, others ahead of elections

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv 2nd night in row: Ukraine

Read more stories