Gohar Ayub laid to rest in ancestral graveyard

HARIPUR: Funeral prayer of former Speaker National Assembly and foreign minister Gohar Ayub Khan was offered in the Rehana area of district Haripur on Saturday.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including social and political leaders attended his Namaz-e-Janaza.

Later, father of Omar Ayub was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Haripur. Gohar Ayub Khan died on Friday night in Haripur after a brief illness.

Meanwhile, the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Khyvber Pakhtunkhawa’s caretaker Chief Minister Retired Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah in their separate messages expressed deep sorrow over his demise. They extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family.